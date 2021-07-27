Governor, state mourn loss of Senator Enzi; Flags ordered to half-staff immediately

Governor Mark Gordon and all of Wyoming mourn the loss of former United States Senator Mike Enzi, who passed away last night from injuries suffered in a bicycle accident in Gillette.

The Governor has ordered both the U.S and Wyoming flags to be lowered immediately to half-staff. They will remain at half-staff until sundown at the day of interment. Once that date has been established, the Governor’s office will send out another notification to advise when the flags will be returned to full-staff.

Enzi was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997 and served until his retirement in 2020. He previously served as mayor of Gillette from 1975 to 1982.

The Governor has issued the following statement:

“Mike was a friend and a dedicated public servant who cared deeply about Wyoming and its people. His leadership in the Senate was tireless and productive. He was a strong advocate for the state’s interests and was always committed to finding consensus where possible. He understood what is important for America.

We are all heartbroken by this terrible loss. Jennie and I join the thousands offering their prayers and well wishes for Diana and the Enzi family. God Bless you Mike. Thank you for your service, and Godspeed.