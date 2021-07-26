Local All-Stars contributed points in weekend contests in Casper.

Wyoming Indian’s Angela Astorga poured in 13 points this past weekend as her South squad of Wyoming High School All-Stars defeated the North 66-51 at the Wyoming Coaches Foundation games in Casper. Also playing for the South for the Lady Chiefs was Sandie Friday. Game high scorer was Allyson Fertig of Douglas who added 25 points. Worland’s Darla Hernandez added nine points.

In the boys game, it was a thriller that went down to the final seconds with the South pulling it out 97-96 in a high scoring affair. For the North, Worland’s Mack Page scored 13 points, while Worland’s Rudy Sanford added 12, and Lander Valley’s Bryan St. Clair had 10 points. Leading scorer for the North was Gillette’s Luke Hladky with 23.

No official stats were released for the All-Star Volleyball match, but the South won that one as well three sets to one to complete a one, two, three sweep for the South teams.