Funeral Services for Jude Jenkins, Sr., will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A wake will be held at 7 Black Bull Circle, Arapahoe, WY on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Jude John Jenkins, Sr.,67, of St. Stephens passed away at Sage West Lander on July 20, 2021.

Jude was born on February 2, 1954 to Nora Jenkins in Riverton, Wyoming. He grew up in Arapahoe and attended school all over the USA. He worked as a seismographer until retirement.

Jude enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and family, playing basketball and football, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Native American Church as well as a Rabbit Man and Sundancer.

Jude is survived by sons James R. Jenkins, Jude J Jenkins Jr., Ronald Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins Sr.,Terrence P. Jenkins, Damon James Sun Rhodes Sr. and Damon Sun Rhodes; daughters Donelle Villa,Melain Jenkins, Adelia Jenkins, Kelly Jenkins, Amanda Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins and Zaylee Miller; Grandchildren Blaise Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins Jr and numerous other grandkids; brothers James Michael Jenkins, Clarence Jenkins, Hank Hubert Warren Sr.; sisters Catherine Jenkins, Claudia D. Jenkins, Judy, Belinda, Kathleen Warren and Pauline Polen.

