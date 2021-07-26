Former Laramie County Assessor named to head Wyoming Dept. of Revenue

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Brenda Henson Director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue. He compliments her depth of experience and statewide relationships in the field of taxation and revenue.

Henson (previously Brenda Arnold) was appointed to serve as Administrator of the Property Tax Division for the Department of Revenue in July 2013 and retired in March of last year. Previously she served as Laramie County Assessor. She began her career in the Assessor’s Office in 1988 and was elected Assessor in 1995, subsequently being re-elected for 4 additional terms of office. In her capacity as Assessor, she was President of the Wyoming County Assessors Association as well as the Legislative Chair. In addition, she served as President of the Wyoming Association of County Officers. Ms. Henson was also chosen to represent Wyoming on the Board of Directors of the National Association of County Officers.

Henson takes over for Dan Noble, who resigned after 13 years as director.

“I extend my thanks to Dan for his service, and he leaves big shoes to fill,” Governor Gordon said. “We are fortunate to have someone with Brenda’s expertise in Wyoming tax law and revenue policy taking the reins at the Department.”

The Wyoming Department of Revenue includes the Administrative Services Division, the Excise Tax Division, the Property Tax Division, the Mineral Tax Division and the Liquor Division.