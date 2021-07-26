Breaking News

Drowning at Morton Lake; Search for missing youth underway

News
Article Updated: July 26, 2021
Comments Off on Drowning at Morton Lake; Search for missing youth underway

The Fremont County Sheriffs Office Monday morning said Search and Recovery crews are at Pilot Butte Reservoir, aka Morton Lake, looking to find the body of a missing Evanston youth who reportedly drowned while inner tubing on the lake Saturday:

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: