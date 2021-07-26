Breaking News

CWC sets Volleyball Camp for Grade, Middle and High School Students August 6-7

Article Updated: July 26, 2021
The CWC Volleyball Team is hosting a Rustler Volleyball Camp on August 6th and 7th.  You can register at the door or contact Head Volleyball Coach Darshaya Gallard at 307-855-2322 (office) or 949-607-6658 (cell) or by email at volleyball@cwc.edu

