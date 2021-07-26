Breaking News

Body recovered from Morton Lake in 45 feet of water

News
Article Updated: July 26, 2021
Comments Off on Body recovered from Morton Lake in 45 feet of water

The search for an Evanston teen who drowned while inner tubing on Morton Lake Saturday afternoon has been recovered. A news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said the recovery was made just before noon today. See the details in a press release below:

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: