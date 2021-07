A 58-year-old Lander man identified by family members as Jason T. Irvine was killed in an apparent agricultural accident Thursday. Irvine was found under an overturned tractor he had been operating at 2:22 p.m. in the 800 block of Mortimore Lane Lander South of Lander.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.