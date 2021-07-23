Dec 25, 1969 – Jul 20, 2021

Funeral services for Joseph Blackburn, Jr., will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the family home 100 C’Hair Lane in Arapahoe, Wyoming. Interment will follow at the Blackman/Blackburn Cemetery. A Wake will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 also at the family home. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed by wearing masks and social distancing.

Joseph Thomas Blackburn Jr. 51 of Arapahoe passed away on Tuesday July 20, 2021 in Casper, WY.

On December 25, 1969 a “Shining Star” was born to Joseph Thomas Blackburn Sr. and Lucy Mary Blackman/Blackburn in Riverton, Wyoming. Born on that Christmas Day in 1969 he truly was a gift. He was given the Indian name Noh’oesei’noo “Shining Star” by his Grandpa Seth Blackburn.

Joseph was baptized in the catholic church and an avid member in the Native American church and ceremonies. In his final days he enjoyed fellowship from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Riverton and Casper.

He graduated from Riverton High School in 1989. He then attended Haskell Indian College in Lawrence, KS. Joseph worked for the Wind River Casino, Shoshone and Arapaho Headstart and Wal-Mart. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially his granddaughter Keyah Garrett.

He is survived by daughter Erikka Blackburn/Garrett (Kaylo Garrett), sons Joey Blackburn, Ian Blackburn, Joseph Blackburn III, and Dustin Blackburn. Sisters Frances Blackburn, Jane Dewey (Raymond Dewey), Angela Blackburn/Brown, Monica Antelope, Lucille Camargo Brothers Melvin Blackburn, Robert Blackburn. Nieces Raelene Roof (Jordan Roof), Mary Blackburn, Amber Blackburn, Kayla Birdshead, Tonya Dewey, Shereah Blackburn, Jolynn Manga, Kaycee Blackburn, Schaelynn Blackburn and Sholina Blackburn. Nephews James Blackburn, Leonard Brown, Owen Brown, Peter “Homer” Blackburn, Seth Blackburn, Bryson Brown, Kevin Brown Jr., Jerome Blackburn, Dylan Blackburn, Dallon Dewey, and Virgil Monroe Jr. Grandson Quintin Dewey Granddaughter Keyah Garrett and Great granddaughter Rue Dewey. Aunts Helen Hanway and Bernice Emarthle Godmother Nora Antelope.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Brothers Peter “Stoney” Blackburn sr., Thomas Patrick Blackburn Sr. Sister Elizabeth Polyvioma, nephews Sterling Blackburn, Saul Sunrhodes, Aunts Martina Blackbull, Anastacia Blackburn, Joyce Blackburn Uncles Simon Blackman, Kenneth Blackburn Sr. Adopted dad Burton Hutchinson Sr. Ceremonial grandfather Alonzo Moss Sr.

