Man runs over his daughter’s bicycle in family fight; Burglary in Riverton; Ag accident killed one

From law enforcement reports received Friday, July 23, 2021

Lander Police Department

A deceased individual was reported at 8:18 a.m. at an address on South 8th Street.

A report was taken on a variety of threats received by the reporting party at an address on North Second Street. The call was received at 2:02 p.m.

A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported at 4:39 p.m. on Grand View Drive.

A family fight was reported at 6:33 p.m. on Four Seasons Drive where a man removed a chair he was asked not to take and then allegedly ran over his daughters bicycle leaving the scene. A report was taken.

Riverton Police Department

Police were called to the 600 block of Eagle Drive when a resident there woke u p at 7:23 a.m. and found an unknown male sleeping on his couch. The man told police he thought he was in his girlfriends apartment. No charges were made.

A resident on Spire Drive reported at 7:53 a.m. that the windshield on a 2003 Cadillac Escalade had been broken out. No suspects.

A woman called police to report that a vape shop had been selling product to here 14-year-old son. The incident was reported at 9:22 a.m. from the 400 block of West Main Street.

A report is pending on a simple assault reported at 1:25 a.m. Friday from the 800 block of East Main.

A burglary was reported at an address on Cheryl Sue Drive at 5:30 a.m. Friday. The reporting party said she had been on vacation and discovered the burglary upon returning home. According to a police report, she also told officers that she had video of a subject entering the house via a dog door. The incident is under investigation.

Fremont County Sheriff

Two individuals were reported fighting in the Dubois Family Dollar Store at 9:19 a.m. Both parties fled the scene before deputies arrived.

A theft was reported at 10:54 a.m. by the Shoshone and Arapaho Fish and Game. The theft is under investigation.

A minor two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 100 block of East Ramshorn in Dubois. No injuries and only minor damage reported.

Deputies and First Responders were called to the 800 block of Mortimore Lane for a fatal agricultural mishap in which a tractor was overturned on its driver. An investigation into the circumstances is underway

There were two coroner calls on Thursday within the county. There were three fire calls on Thursday to an address on Trout Creek Road near Fort Washakie for a vehicle crash, for a carbon monoxide alarm on Washakie Street in Lander, and for the agriculture death off of Mortimore Lane.

From law enforcement reports received Thursday, July 22, 2021

Fremont County Sheriff

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in attempting to locate an individual with multiple warrants that had eluded a Game Warden at the Dickinson Park Boat Ramp at 260 Ocean Lake Road at 2:37 pm on Wednesday. The subject was not immediately located.

A father and his two sons became separated while hiking in the Deep Creek Lakes area of the Shoshone National Forest. The report was received at 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday. Fortunately, all of the subjects were reunited at the trailhead.

A television was reported stolen from a hotel room at the Lava Mountain Lodge outside of Dubois at 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday. The theft is under investigation.

Lander Police Department

A restraint on a dog at a residence on North Sixth Street became entangled in a neighbors natural gas meter in a call receibed at 9:26 a.m. Police responded and untangled the dog.

A woman checking on her sister’s chickens at 4:45 p.m. at an address on Cliff Street discovered eight or nine chickens dead, apparently killed by a dog running at large. The dog(s) were not located.

A female subject found laying next to a bicycle at 9:41 p.m. along Cascade Street was found to have low blood sugar and was treated at the scene by Frontier Ambulance Medics.

Riverton Police Department

A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle sometime overnight from an address on Eagle Drive. The report did not indicate if the vehicle was unlocked or broken in to.

A baseball bag was reported stolen from an address on Big Bend Avenue at 11:21 a.m.

A woman on Aspen Drive reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle. The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m.

Another theft from a vehicle of numerous personal items was reported at 2:34 p.m. from an address on North 16th East.

A caller from Comanche Drive called to report they had lost $450 in a scam. A report was taken.

From Law Enforcement Reports received Monday, July 19, 2021

Fremont County Sheriff:

The search for an 18-year-old man who had been missing for about three hours Friday near Moccasin Lake on the Shoshone National Forest ended happily with the subject being located safe.

A brindle colored male intact Pit Bull dog apparently pulled a chain loose in the 300 block of Three Points Road near Lander and was attacking chickens and the property owners dog at 6:42 p.m. Saturday evening.

An alleged case of Domestic Abuse was reported near Webbwood Road and North Smith in Riverton at 8:51 p.m. Sunday night. The incident remains under investigation.

Riverton Police Department

The theft of four tires from a yard on East Monroe Court was reported just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

A vehicle was broken into at an address on North 2nd West overnight Thursday and some money was taken. The report came in at 8:32 a.m.

Money and tools were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Aspen Drive at 8=9:37 a.m. Friday.

A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Spire Drive. The theft was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday.

A wallet was stolen from another unlocked vehicle, this time on East Lincoln Avenue. The call was recorded at 2:19 p.m.

A report was received Saturday morning at 9:19 a.m. of a break-in and theft of funds from an office on Forest Drive.

A wallet and a day planner was stolen from a white 1994 Ford F-150 parked in the 700 block of North Federal. The report was made at 6:26 p.m. Sunday.

A report of an alleged sex offense in the Riverton area was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday night. The alleged incident is under investigation.

Another theft from a vehicle, this time on North 5th East was reported at 10:18 Sunday morning. The reporting party said he thought the vehicle was locked. Taken were a number of personal belongings.

A report is pending of an apparent residential burglary on East Pershing Avenue reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday night