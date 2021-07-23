Jul 22, 1979 – Jul 21, 2021

Chester Jerome Moss Sr., 42 passed away July 21, 2021 at his home in Riverton, WY.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday July 28, 2021 at St. Stephens Cemetery. A rosary & wake will take place at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 27th at 3008 College Hill Dr. Apt 204.

Chester was born July 7, 1979 to Simon Arthur and Tekawitha Kay Moss in Riverton, Wyoming. He attended Wyoming Indian School and got his GED at Central Wyoming College. Chester was a lifelong resident of Arapahoe and Riverton, Wyoming.

Chester worked at Ratliff and performed various jobs as a handyman. He was a member of the Joe and Eileen Moss Rodeo Memorial. Chester loved to watch football, enjoyed cooking, and spending time with his family, especially his children.

He is survived by his dad Simon Arthur, Sons; Chester Moss Jr., Julian C’bearing, and Francis C’bearing; Daughters; Amanda Moss, Alana Moss, Antonia Blackburn, and Modesta Blackburn; 4 grandchildren, brothers; Morry SunRhodes and Brian Moss, sister; Lacey SunRhode.

Chester was preceded in death by, mother; Tekawitha Moss, sisters; Katherine and Beatrice SunRhodes, son; Dustin C’bearing, grandparents; Eileen Moss, Herman J. Moss and special friend; Jody Blackburn.