Wyoming’s North-South All Star games this weekend; with WIHS, LVHS, RHS, WHS athletes and coaches

The annual “Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South All-Star Games” are this weekend Casper College, according to a news release reported by Wyopreps.com.

All-Star Director with the Wyoming Coaches Foundation Grant Patik announced a few changes to the rosters, plus a coaching change, and spelling corrections on Monday, July 19.

Also released on Monday were the officials, who have been selected to work these all-star games. Julie Irvine and Heidi Linford will officiate the volleyball match. Kaare Sigvartsen, Ryan Baumeister, and Andy Flores will work the girls’ basketball game. Wacey Lym, Joe Wilson, and Greg Carroll will officiate the boys’ basketball game.

The games are on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Casper College T-Bird gym. The volleyball match starts at 1 p.m., followed by the girls’ basketball at 3 p.m. and the boys’ basketball at 5 p.m.

The coaches and athletes report Wednesday, July 21 to prepare for the games.

Here are the updated rosters and coaches for each all-star team.

South Volleyball: (players listed alphabetically by their last name)

McKenna Brog – Star Valley

Cydney Brown – Cokeville

Tasia Daley – Saratoga

McKenzie Earl – Rawlins

Kailee Hansen – Pinedale

Ashley Marshall – Cheyenne East

Hailey Marshall – Cheyenne East

Kenady Nacey – Rock Springs

Alli Rinker – Mountain View

Kiley Still – Cheyenne South

Jamie Streit – Pinedale

Maddison Wright – Rawlins

Head Coach: Tamara Currah – Pinedale

Associate Coach: Shaunna Bennett – Pinedale

Assistant Coach: Shawn Pyer – Rock Springs

North Volleyball:

Alexia Allen – Meeteetse

Addy Bolton – Sheridan

Brooke Conklin – Thunder Basin

Tymberlynn Crippen – Worland

Madisyn Danforth – Sheridan

Anna Fink – Natrona County

Denali Jones – Worland

Payton Julson – Worland

Taylor Larsen – Sheridan

Alyssa Merchen – Moorcroft

Quinci Mooren – Natrona County

Sherry Negaard – Sundance

Head Coach: Kelsey Scolari – Meeteetse

Assistant Coach: Chelsey Blasczyk – Sundance

South Girls Basketball:

Cheyenna Alvarado – Cheyenne East

Allyson Fertig – Douglas

Sandie Friday – Wyoming Indian

Joslin Igo – Douglas

Khayla Otero – Wheatland

Riley Shaw – Lusk

Ighlee Thoren – Farson-Eden

Kamdynn Townsend – Douglas

Kayla Vasquez – Laramie

Riley Van Tassell – Cheyenne South

Head Coach: Cody Helenbolt – Douglas

Associate Coach: Nikki Tresch – Douglas

Assistant Coach: Deb Murray – Lusk

North Girls Basketball:

Gabby Drube – Thunder Basin

Rose Graft – Powell

Darla Hernandez – Worland

Brooklyn Hytrek – Natrona County

Kinsley Larson – Thunder Basin

Shaelea Milliron – Campbell County

Tinley Pierson – Kaycee

Torrie Schutzman – Cody

Sydney Solem – Thunder Basin

Monique Velasquez – Riverside

Head Coach: Chris Edwards – Lovell

Associate Coach: Stormy Jameson – Lovell

Assistant Coach: Chris Wagner – Cody

South Boys Basketball:

Mitchell Allard – Rawlins

Luke Branson – Mountain View

Edwin Gonzales – Big Piney

Tristen Kleeman – Star Valley

Teegan Love – Saratoga

Kolter Merritt – Star Valley

Dalton Peterson – Encampment

Jake Rayl – Cheyenne East

Brady Storebo – Cheyenne Central

Caden Sweep – Mountain View

Head Coach: Jake Johnston – Encampment

Associate Coach: Jason Williams – Saratoga

Assistant Coaches: Denver Allard – Rawlins

North Boys Basketball:

Jess Claycomb – Upton

Dillan Hereford – Lander

Luke Hladky – Campbell County

Jared Lucas – Riverton

Jefferson Neary – Campbell County

Mack Page – Worland

Bryan St. Clair – Lander

Rudy Sanford – Worland

Ryan Swan – Natrona County

Taylor Winland – Rocky Mountain

Head Coach: Stu Mullins – Lander

Associate Coach: Dick Quayle – Riverton

Assistant Coaches: Beau Sheets – Riverton