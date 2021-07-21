Two current Covid-19 Variant cases locally

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are now two cases of a Covid-19 variant active in Fremont County. The variant locally is one the WDH has labeled as a “variant of concern.” It is B.1.612.2.

The county’s current Covid-19 caseload is 23, with four new cases reported on Tuesday. There is one Covid-19 patient in the county, at SageWest Health Care in Riverton.

Hot Springs and Washakie counties currently have four active cases apiece, none with one of the virus’ variants.

Statewide, since Monday 79 new cases were reported.