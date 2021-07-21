Single Tree Fire ignited by lightning doused near Dubois

Shoshone National Forest and Dubois Volunteer Fire Department resources responded to a report of smoke in the Brent Creek area on the Wind River Ranger District late Tuesday evening.

“Responding firefighters hiked into the Tappan Creek area to find a single tree had been ignited by lightning,” said Wind River District Ranger Jeff von Kienast. “Their quick actions to contain the fire kept it from growing any larger in our dry conditions.”

This is the second lightning-caused fire on the Shoshone National Forest in as many days. As a reminder, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been implemented across the entire Shoshone National Forest. Please visit this website

(https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd925776.pdf) to learn more about these restrictions.

For more information on the Shoshone National Forest, please visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).