MW Writers pick Pokes to finish second in Mtn Division

The Mountain West Conference kicked off its 2021 Media Day events on Wednesday at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nev., with the announcement of the preseason Predicted Order of Finish as selected by conference media members. The Wyoming Cowboys were selected to finish second in the Mountain Division, receiving a total of 115 points and two first-place votes. Boise State was picked to finish first in the Mountain Division with 148 total points.

In the West Division, Nevada is the preseason favorite with 141 total points. Defending Mountain West Champion San Jose State was selected to finish second in the West Division with 121 points.

All 12 Mountain West teams are in Las Vegas this week to promote the 2021 college football season. Each school is being represented by their head coach and two student-athletes. Representing the Wyoming Cowboys is head coach Craig Bohl, junior linebacker Chad Muma and junior running back Xazavian Valladay. Valladay is a two-time First Team All-Mountain West honoree, earning the honor in 2019 and ’20. Muma earned First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2020.

The format for this week’s Mountain West Media Days will feature all 12 MW head coaches on Wednesday, July 21. That will be followed by 24 of the conference’s top student-athletes meeting with media on Thursday, July 22.

Local media members from each Mountain West school are being joined by the Mountain West Conference television partners CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports, Stadium and the Mountain West Network, along with Sirius XM in covering this year’s media day events.

2021 PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Mountain Division

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Boise State (23) 148

2. Wyoming (2) 115

3. Air Force 104

4. Colorado State 72

5. Utah State 47

6. New Mexico 39

West Division

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points

1. Nevada (19) 141

2. San José State (5) 121

3. San Diego State 96

4. Fresno State (1) 85

5. Hawai‘i 56

6. UNLV 26

