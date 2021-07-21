Forest trail work completed by volunteers during Int’l Climbers’ Festival

On Thursday, July 15th, volunteers assisted in the completion of 400 feet of new trail in steep, rocky terrain on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest. This trail work was accomplished as part of an annual volunteer day during the International Climbers’ Festival held in Lander, Wyo.

Twenty-four volunteers organized by Central Wyoming Climbers Alliance joined members of the Access Fund Conservation Team, the Wyoming Conservation Corps, and staff from both the Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office and Shoshone National Forest to install 400 feet of hand-built trail, including the construction of three switchbacks. The volunteer group also worked to remove brush and rocks from another 400 feet of cliff bottom to improve climbing belay access as part of the North Country Trail Installation Project.

“Volunteer work is essential to the management of our public lands,” said Shoshone National Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak. “We are very thankful to volunteers, like this group attending the annual International Climbers’ Festival, who take the time to help improve access for all public land users here on the Shoshone National Forest.”

Materials, supplies, and the coordination of the Wyoming Conservation Corps were made possible through the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region Volunteer and Service Program.

For more information on the Shoshone National Forest, please visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).