Weekly Situation Report for Wyoming Weather: Hot, Dry

Here is the latest Wyoming Weather Situation report for the week of 07/19 to 07/22 from the National Weather Service.
Overall Weather Impact Level this week: Low
Here are the weather impact highlights for the upcoming week:
- Below-normal precipitation is expected for the northern portions of Wyoming and above-normal for central/eastern portions of Wyoming for the end of July due to possible monsoon moisture.
- Above normal temperatures will cause excessive heat across the entire state of Wyoming starting this afternoon into Friday afternoon.
- Extreme Drought expanded across counties Sweetwater, Uinta, Lincoln, Teton, Park, and Cook.
- The 8 to 14 day outlook again favors above-normal temperatures across the state of Wyoming.