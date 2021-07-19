Breaking News

Weekly Situation Report for Wyoming Weather: Hot, Dry

Article Updated: July 19, 2021
Here is the latest Wyoming Weather Situation report for the week of 07/19 to 07/22 from the National Weather Service.

Overall Weather Impact Level this week: Low

Here are the weather impact highlights for the upcoming week:

  • Below-normal precipitation is expected for the northern portions of Wyoming and above-normal for central/eastern portions of Wyoming for the end of July due to possible monsoon moisture.
  • Above normal temperatures will cause excessive heat across the entire state of Wyoming starting this afternoon into Friday afternoon.
  • Extreme Drought expanded across counties Sweetwater, Uinta, Lincoln, Teton, Park, and Cook.
  • The 8 to 14 day outlook again favors above-normal temperatures across the state of Wyoming.  

