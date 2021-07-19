Breaking News

Three COVID Cases reported at Wyoming Honor Farm

News
Article Updated: July 19, 2021
The entrance to the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. DOC photo

As of this past Friday, July 16th, the number of positive COVID-19 confirmed positive cases at Wyoming Correctional Institutions numbered 11. That includes three inmates cases at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. See the total cases reported below:

