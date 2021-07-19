Dog attacked chickens; Rash of car break-ins reported; Thefts

From law enforcement reports received Monday, July 19, 2019

Fremont County Sheriff:

The search for an 18-year-old man who had been missing for about three hours Friday near Moccasin Lake on the Shoshone National Forest ended happily with the subject being located safe.

A brindle colored male intact Pit Bull dog apparently pulled a chain loose in the 300 block of Three Points Road near Lander and was attacking chickens and the property owners dog at 6:42 p.m. Saturday evening.

An alleged case of Domestic Abuse was reported near Webbwood Road and North Smith in Riverton at 8:51 p.m. Sunday night. The incident remains under investigation.

Riverton Police Department

The theft of four tires from a yard on East Monroe Court was reported just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

A vehicle was broken into at an address on North 2nd West overnight Thursday and some money was taken. The report came in at 8:32 a.m.

Money and tools were reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Aspen Drive at 8=9:37 a.m. Friday.

A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Spire Drive. The theft was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday.

A wallet was stolen from another unlocked vehicle, this time on East Lincoln Avenue. The call was recorded at 2:19 p.m.

A report was received Saturday morning at 9:19 a.m. of a break-in and theft of funds from an office on Forest Drive.

A wallet and a day planner was stolen from a white 1994 Ford F-150 parked in the 700 block of North Federal. The report was made at 6:26 p.m. Sunday.

A report of an alleged sex offense in the Riverton area was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday night. The alleged incident is under investigation.

Another theft from a vehicle, this time on North 5th East was reported at 10:18 Sunday morning. The reporting party said he thought the vehicle was locked. Taken were a number of personal belongings.

A report is pending of an apparent residential burglary on East Pershing Avenue reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday night