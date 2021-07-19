Arts Council launched Public Input Survey for Strategic Plan Update

The Wyoming Arts Council has launched an online Google survey to gather public input for their next strategic plan. The survey can be accessed by visiting the Wyoming Arts Council website and visiting the Strategic Plan page.

Every five years the Arts Council completes a new strategic plan in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts. As part of this process the Arts Council will be gathering feedback through public listening sessions, interviews, and small group meetings. Those who are unable to attend the listening sessions, or who have attended and would like to provide additional input, are asked to complete the survey.

Individual artists, community members, grantees, and volunteers, board members, and staff from local arts organizations are encouraged to fill out the survey. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 1.

A copy of the Wyoming Arts Council’s current strategic plan is available on the website, www.wyomingartscouncil.org, under the “About” tab. Public listening sessions around the state are planned for later in the summer and into the fall. Visit the website, follow the Arts Council on social media, or sign up online for email updates for the most up to date information.