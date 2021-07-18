Breaking News

Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Rebels Car Show featured many classics

Article Updated: July 18, 2021
The South Lawn at Central Wyoming College was the location for the 2021 Rocky Mountain Rebels Car and Bike Show on Saturday. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Annual Rocky Mountain Rebels Car and Bike Show on the south lawn of Central Wyoming College drew a big crowd and some real classic cars and trucks. See the photos below:

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

