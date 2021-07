The United States Geological Survey is reporting two more earthquakes hit Yellowstone National Park on Friday, one at 12:44 pm and the second at 6:45 pm. The first tremor was measured with a magnitude of 3.2 and the second at 3.6. Both were registered underneath Yellowstone Lake at depths of 6.3 and 7.1 km respectively.

The two quakes were some 41 miles south-southeast of Mammoth Hot Springs in the same area that a 3.0 shaker was noted earlier this week. There were no reports of damage.