Saturday Balloon Launch spectacular at 41st Festival

There were 28 hot air balloons that took off from the launch field early Saturday as the 41st Riverton Rendezvous Hot Air Balloon Festival took to the skies.

The event will be repeated on Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

Tonight there will be food trucks and live music at the launch field starting at 7 p.m., the balloon glow at 8:30 p.m. and then the ground fireworks show from Jaycee Park at 10 p.m. Since this year’s fireworks are a ground show without aerial fireworks, spectators should gather at the Riverton High School parking lots to see the show from across the street.

The Rocky Mountain Rebels car and bike show is also on today at the south lawn at Central Wyoming College along with Auto Cross Races in the Arts Center Theatre parking lot at CWC.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over