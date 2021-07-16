Feb 7, 1955 – Jul 11, 2021

A Viewing for Lorraine Theresa Addison, 66, will be held Tuesday, 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., July 13, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Ms. Addison passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Lorraine was born on February 7, 1955, daughter of Burt Mark Addison, Sr. and Martha Delores (Washington) Addison in Riverton, WY. She spent most of her youth living in South Dakota where she graduated from OCHS high school in Pine Ridge, SD in 1975. Following graduation, Lorraine went on to the technical college, SIPI in Albuquerque, NM. She then lived in Ethete, WY for about twenty-five years but spent a year in Utah, a place that she really loved.

She was baptized into the Catholic faith.

Lorraine worked as a Dental Assistant for the IHS Fort Washakie Dental for 20 years and enjoyed every minute of it. She also worked as a Nurse’s Assistant in Riverton, Salt Lake City and Thermopolis, as well as a CNA at the Riverton Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed cooking for the cowboys in the Owl Creek Mountains for the Arapaho Ranch in Thermopolis.

Lorraine enjoyed word puzzles, coloring, embroidering and listening to 60’s music. She enjoyed spending quality time with her daughter and granddaughter and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. Lorraine loved watching her reality t.v. shows, especially on TLC.

Survivors include her daughter, MiRae Tamara Hughes; granddaughter, Katherine Theresa Bald Eagle; adopted daughter, Holly Lamb-Rybicki; brothers, Burt Addison, Sr., Wayne Addison, Sr., sisters, Katherine Tekawitha Addison, Shirley Edmo and Kathleen Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Andre Mario Addison; George Washington, Sarah Bridegette Lameroux, Anthony Iron, Oliver Addison, Sr., Albert Addison, Sr., Hiram Addison, Sr., Thomas Addison, Sr., Raymond Addison, Sr., Lilian Edmo Tendoy, Shirley Edmo, Kathleen Washington, Susanna Frazier, Esther Black Crow, Marianne Whiteman, Dennis Lincoln, Sr.

