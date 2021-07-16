Breaking News

Highway 20/26 reopened after grass fire near Powder River

Article Updated: July 16, 2021
A Natrona County Firefighter puts out hot spots in a grass fire near Powder River. Courtesy Photo

A fire between Hells Half Acre and Powder River on US 20/26 has now been extinguished and the highway has reopened both lanes to travel. The long backup of vehicles, from one to three miles in length, may take some time to open up before Casper and/or Shoshoni. Natrona County Fire, WHP Troopers and NCSO Deputies were on the scene.

There was a huge traffic back log as firefighters extinguished a fire in a right-of-way near Powder River at mid-day Friday

