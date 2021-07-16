Highway 20/26 reopened after grass fire near Powder River

A fire between Hells Half Acre and Powder River on US 20/26 has now been extinguished and the highway has reopened both lanes to travel. The long backup of vehicles, from one to three miles in length, may take some time to open up before Casper and/or Shoshoni. Natrona County Fire, WHP Troopers and NCSO Deputies were on the scene.

