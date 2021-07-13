Work Scheduled on MT14 (motorized trail) to impact Moon Lake area

As part of a large trail project, the Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest at Dubois will be using explosives to remove large boulders on Motorized Trail 14 (MT 14) beginning Wednesday, July 21st. The blasting portion of the work is expected to conclude on Saturday, July 24th.

During blasting operations, access to MT14, Simpson Lake Trailhead, and Moon Lake will be limited as sections of MT14 will be intermittently closed for up to four hours at a time. Access to Moon Lake from the west via FSR 531 (Moon Lake Road) and the east via FSR 534 (Salt Barrel Park) will also be impacted during these intermittent closures.

“We want to ensure the safety of both visitors to the Shoshone National Forest and Forest Service employees during blasting operations,” said Wind River District Ranger Jeff von Kienast. “We will post signs as well as trail guards throughout the area to notify the public of the blasting operations and to stop traffic during the necessary closures.”

Advertisement

Short delays may be possible as additional trail work continues in the Moon Lake area during the week of Monday, July 26th but long closures will not be necessary during that time.

This project, which is being implemented in coordination with and partially funded by grants from Wyoming State Trails, will help remove large boulders, improve stream crossings and fill in muddy areas on MT 14. The project will make the trail safer and more enjoyable for those visiting the Shoshone National Forest.