Lightning popped around town Monday Night

Article Updated: July 13, 2021
Riverton Volunteer Firefighters responded to a lightning strike Monday evening on Airport Hill. Using a nozzle on top of the tanker truck, the grass fire was extinguished. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

There were plenty of lightning strikes Monday night as several Thunderstorms rumbled through the area. One strike apparently caused a power outage and a small grass fire in a subdivision just west of Central Wyoming Regional Airport’s cross wind runway.

