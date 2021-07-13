Breaking News

Hot Notes Concerts Monday night drew nice turnout

News
Article Updated: July 13, 2021
Comments Off on Hot Notes Concerts Monday night drew nice turnout
Lawn chairs and blankets were spread out in front of the Rotary Bandshell at Riverton City Park for the Hot Notes and Cool Nights concert Monday night in Riverton. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Hot Notes and Cool nights concerts at Riverton City Park Monday evening featured the Central Wyoming College Community Band and a Bassoon Quartet led by Richard Turner.

Accompaniment was provided by the Riverton Fire Department sirens, children playing and arguing, firecrackers going off in the distance, loud 18-wheelers on North Federal and a few show offs revving up their diesel pickups.

It was a perfect outdoor evening for a concert in the park. And the thunderstorm held off until the Stars and Stripes Forever concluded the evening.

Advertisement
The Community Band played selections from Star Trek and Star Wars-The Mandalorian Monday night.
A bassoon quartet (with a fifth musician for its first selection) played a variety of popular music as the second concert during Hot Notes and Cool Nights Monday Night

Post navigation

Posted in: