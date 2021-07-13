Hot Notes Concerts Monday night drew nice turnout

The Hot Notes and Cool nights concerts at Riverton City Park Monday evening featured the Central Wyoming College Community Band and a Bassoon Quartet led by Richard Turner.

Accompaniment was provided by the Riverton Fire Department sirens, children playing and arguing, firecrackers going off in the distance, loud 18-wheelers on North Federal and a few show offs revving up their diesel pickups.

It was a perfect outdoor evening for a concert in the park. And the thunderstorm held off until the Stars and Stripes Forever concluded the evening.

The Community Band played selections from Star Trek and Star Wars-The Mandalorian Monday night.