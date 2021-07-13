GOP Central Committee nominees for County Coroner did not include current Chief Deputy

**Breaking** The board of County Commissioners has requested the Fremont County Republican Party to reconsider nominees for the position of County Coroner and resubmit only qualified candidates. This action was take at 12:08PM on July 13th.

The opening of today’s County Commissioner meeting in Lander was dominated by discussion of last night’s Republican Central Committees’ decision not to recommend current Interim County Coroner and long-time Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie for the position.

Instead, the Central Committee nominated former law enforcement officer and now local private detective Larry R. DeGraw, Karl Falken, who does not have any coroner experience and retired physician Dr. Joseph Lucero of Hudson, a former anesthesiologist.

Former Coroner Mark Stratmoen urged the commission to reject the central committees nominees and to appoint the most qualified person for the position, that being Chief Deuty Erin Ivie. The coroner’s office Operations Deputy, Tony Simmers, also spoke in favor of Ivie over the political appointees saying the Central Committee’s choices do not serve the public’s best interest when they voted against the most qualified and experienced candidate. He said the Central Committee’s decision was to benefit their political party and not the public. He urged the commissioners not to allow politics to stand in the way of experience.

In her regular report to the Board, Ivie became emotional and said with no disrespect to those nominated, the central committee’s decision reflects “utter disgrace to the citizens of Fremont County and not in the interest of the county but for the party.” She said she was disappointed with the decision and that “citizens deserve better.” However, Ivie said she would continue to serve the office “with a full heart, to full agreement with state law and that she would assist the new coroner. At a minimum the public deserves this.” She said the office is “near and dear to her.”

Commissioners were to interview the three finalists late in their meeting this morning before voting on a new coroner.