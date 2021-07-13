Breaking News

Critical Fire Weather across the region today

Article Updated: July 13, 2021
Red Flag Warning. Image Pixabay.com

There are Red Flag warnings out for the North and Southwest of the Central and Western Wyoming Forecast Area today. The National Weather Service issued the alert effective 1 pm through 9 pm tonight. See the graph below:

