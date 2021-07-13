Commissioners ask for re-do from GOP Central Committee on Coroner Nominees

The Fremont County Commissioners at midday, following interviews with three nominees provided by the county’s Republican Central Committee, decided to ask for another set of “qualified” candidates.

The Central Committee, comprised of elected precinct committeemen and women from each county voting precinct, met Monday night and interviewed five candidates who had expressed interest in the job.

Among the five who applied for consideration, one is the current Interim County Coroner and a veteran of the coroner’s office for the past 17 years, Erin Ivie.

But the committee instead nominated Larry DeGraw, a former law enforcement officer and private detective who had worked for the Natrona County Coroners office, Karl Falken the squadron commander of the local Civil Air Patrol who had no coroner experience, and Dr. Joe Lucero, a retired physician who admitted to having no court or death investigation experience. He was an anesthesiologist.

At the top of today’s meeting, former Coroner Mark Stratmoen, who resigned his position two years into his re-election and the Coroner’s Operations Deputy, Tony Simmers, both expressed their dismay and disappointment of the Central Committee’s snub of their long-time colleague, who they both indicated was far and away the best qualified for the position.

After the three nominees were interviewed, and after about a seven minute-long break, when the meeting was reconvened, Commissioner Larry Allen said he wanted the GOP Central Committee “to reconsider and to provide a new list of qualified candidates.”

Commissioner Jennifer McCarty agreed.

Commissioner Clarence Thomas said the county needed a person in the job who could hit the ground running without a long learning curve. Thomas, an elected Republican, asked rhetorically, “why was one individual with full knowledge and understanding left out of the (nominees)? That reference was to Interim Coroner Erin Ivie. He questioned the nomination process. Thomas also said it was the commission’s responsibility to provide the best service to the county residents. “I support what Commissioner Allen has proposed.”

Chairman Travis Becker noted the board was “in uncharted waters.” He noted the decision on selecting a new coroner “does not have to be made today.” He indicated that the board did not come up with a direction on any of the candidates and he said “we can petition the Republican Party Chair to go back and resubmit. He said the board would lean on its legal counsel to formulate the letter.



A call to Fremont County Republican County Chair Ginger Bennett for comment had not yet been returned.

See earlier reporting on the issue here.