Oct. 4, 1996 – June 30, 2021

Cole DeSelms passed away on June 30, 2021 at his home in Lander, WY, due to complications from Endocarditis.

Cole Everrette DeSelms was born on October 4, 1996, to Brad and Mandi DeSelms and big sister Samantha in Longmont Colorado.

He spent his childhood years in Colorado and moved to Lander, WY in the summer of 2008. He graduated from Lander Valley High School in 2015.

Cole was creative and talented in so many areas; writing music and cooking being his favorites. His creativity led him to his graphic design career and he was just starting up his own company, DeSelms Digital Designs.

His smile, humor, quick wit and vast array of useless knowledge, all added to his charm that we all loved and will miss dearly.

In Cole’s short time here with us, he was blessed with two brothers from other mothers, Talen Connell and Noah Rohrbacher. These three boys became best friends in middle school and created a bond that was truly special and will live on in their hearts forever.

Cole would always joke that the only kids he ever liked were his niece Harper and nephew Dmoney. His “like” was actually a love that he never knew possible and he loved them like crazy! That feeling was mutual and they adored their Uncle Cole.

Cole was preceded in death by his grandpa, Edwin Everrette DeSelms and uncle Paul Karl Hulkovich III.

Cole is survived by his parents, Brad and Mandi DeSelms, sister Samantha and brother n law Jaysen Hayes, niece Harper and nephew Damien; grandmas Linda Galvin and Patricia DeSelms and grandpa Butch and wife Millie Hulkovich; aunts and uncles, Jeff and Maria Hulkovich, Jason and Shelley Mekelburg, Shannon and Amanda DeSelms and James and Michelle Young; cousins Josh and Josie, Trent, Amy and Anthony, Austin, Brittney, Taylor, Quentin, Brooklyn, Andrea, Amber and Ashley; along with several other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Cole’s Celebration of Life will he held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:00PM, in the Livery Stable at the Museum of the American West, 1445 West Main Street, Lander, WY.

Donations can be made in Cole’s name to Friends of Hospice, 230 N. 1st Street, Lander, WY 82520.