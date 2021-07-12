Warm & Smoky again today, Strong thunderstorms for Tuesday

Warm and smoky today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the north. Strong thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s for the Bighorn Basin plus Riverton and Shoshoni with the high-80s in Lander and Jeffrey City and the low-80s in Duboi.s
Jan. 29, 1987 - July 2, 2021 Nicole R. Anderson, 34, of Fort Washakie, WY died…
The return of Gold Rush Days at South Pass City Historic Site after a year off…
The Vintage base ball team from Lander won this year's South Pass City tournament with a…
A combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, breezy conditions and lightning could bring critical fire weather…
The Fremont County Weed and Pest Mosquito monitoring program reports the trapping and testing data for…
Central Wyoming College is now accepting applications for the John P. Ellbogen Scholarship. CWC was selected…
The Fremont County Commissioners meet in Regular session Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 9 at the courthouse…
After a break of a year due to Covid-19, South Pass City's Gold Rush Days returned…
It's Monday and that means it's Hot Notes and Cool Nights at the Riverton City Park…
