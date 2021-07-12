Breaking News

Warm & Smoky again today, Strong thunderstorms for Tuesday

Article Updated: July 12, 2021
Warm and smoky today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated thunderstorms possible in the north. Strong thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon. Today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s for the Bighorn Basin plus Riverton and Shoshoni with the high-80s in Lander and Jeffrey City and the low-80s in Duboi.s

