Vintage Base Ball Tourney captured by Lander

The Vintage base ball team from Lander won this year’s South Pass City tournament with a 7-1 victory over Hudson on Sunday afternoon. Brian Oland had the big stick for Lander, punching a three-run home run in the 5th inning to put the game out of reach. Oland was also the winning pitcher in the championship game.
In Sunday’s action, to earn their way into the title game, Hudson survived a comeback in the bottom of the last inning to defeat South Pass City 6 to 5. Heading into the last two innings (in 1900 era rules, one at bat is considered one inning), the game had been tied at 1.
Saturday, South Pass City defeated Hudson and Lander received a forfeit as the team from Riverton failed to arrive. A team comprised of a few elementary school kids, a high school player, a few folks from the stands and assorted players from South Pass and Hudson put together a team for a practice game for Lander. The defending champions defeated the “Red Shirts” 8-7 in a game much closer than expected.
The victory for the team from Lander was Tiger Town’s 11th victory in the tournament series. Riverton has won six and Hudson three of the previous tournament. Host South Pass City has yet to win a championship on their own pasture, but they’ve come close twice.
Vintage Base Ball – South Pass City State Historic Site
Winners by the year:
2001 – Hudson
2002 – Riverton
2003 – Lander
2004 – Lander
2005 – Riverton
2006 – Lander
2007 – Lander
2008 – Riverton
2009 – Hudson
2010 – Lander
2011 – Lander
2012 – Lander
2013 – Lander
2014 – Lander
2015 – Riverton
2016 – Riverton
2017 – Hudson
2018 – Riverton
2019 – Lander
2020 – No tournament due to Covid-19 Pandemic
2021 – Lander
