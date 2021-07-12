Vintage Base Ball Tourney captured by Lander

The Vintage base ball team from Lander won this year’s South Pass City tournament with a 7-1 victory over Hudson on Sunday afternoon. Brian Oland had the big stick for Lander, punching a three-run home run in the 5th inning to put the game out of reach. Oland was also the winning pitcher in the championship game.

In Sunday’s action, to earn their way into the title game, Hudson survived a comeback in the bottom of the last inning to defeat South Pass City 6 to 5. Heading into the last two innings (in 1900 era rules, one at bat is considered one inning), the game had been tied at 1.

Saturday, South Pass City defeated Hudson and Lander received a forfeit as the team from Riverton failed to arrive. A team comprised of a few elementary school kids, a high school player, a few folks from the stands and assorted players from South Pass and Hudson put together a team for a practice game for Lander. The defending champions defeated the “Red Shirts” 8-7 in a game much closer than expected.

Hudson’s Gage Ray pitched to Lander’s Nick Scribner during the title game of the South Pass City Annual Vintage Base Ball Tournament on Sunday. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The victory for the team from Lander was Tiger Town’s 11th victory in the tournament series. Riverton has won six and Hudson three of the previous tournament. Host South Pass City has yet to win a championship on their own pasture, but they’ve come close twice.

Vintage Base Ball – South Pass City State Historic Site

Winners by the year:

2001 – Hudson

2002 – Riverton

2003 – Lander

2004 – Lander

2005 – Riverton

2006 – Lander

2007 – Lander

2008 – Riverton

2009 – Hudson

2010 – Lander

2011 – Lander

2012 – Lander

2013 – Lander

2014 – Lander

2015 – Riverton

2016 – Riverton

2017 – Hudson

2018 – Riverton

2019 – Lander

2020 – No tournament due to Covid-19 Pandemic

2021 – Lander

