Sheriff, Coroner reports on Tuesday Commission Agenda

Article Updated: July 12, 2021
The Fremont County Commissioners meet in Regular session Tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 9 at the courthouse in Lander with monthly reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Interim Coroner Erin Ivey. There will also be a program update from the county’s wellness coordinator Penny Fahey and interviews for the position of County Coroner. Several personnel matters are also on the agenda. The meeting will be available via Zoom. See the agenda below:

