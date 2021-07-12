No West Nile concerns in early Mosquito monitoring

The Fremont County Weed and Pest Mosquito monitoring program reports the trapping and testing data for the past week, and it shows no areas of concern.

According to the program, every week Hudson, Lander, Riverton and the Northern Arapaho Tribe sets their mosquito traps. Every other week, traps set in Fort Washakie, Pavillion and Shoshoni are tested. Dubois reports its monitoring once a month.

Cody Thrasher, Fremont County’s Mosquito Analyst, said after the mosquitoes are trapped and collected, they are placed in a freezer until they are tested, which is done once a week.

Advertisement

The methodology for the testing includes a total count of all mosquitoes collected, separating out the Culex tarsalis, the species that is the main host of the West Nile Virus in the county.

The testing procedure produces a final result indicating if there is a virus pool in the sample. Any number of West Nile Virus units over 50 is considered to have the virus in that pool.

In early testing, no pools of collected mosquitos has reached that level. The tests are done weekly throughout the mosquito season.