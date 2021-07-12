Jan. 29, 1987 – July 2, 2021

Nicole R. Anderson, 34, of Fort Washakie, WY died on July 2, 2021 at Aurora, Colorado. The Funeral Service will be 10am, Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Rocky Mountain Hall. With burial to follow in the Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie. All night wake will begin 6pm in the Rocky Mountain Hall. Wake at 7pm.

Nicole was born January 29, 1987 to Terry C. Anderson and Colleen F. Anderson in Lander, Wyoming.

She loved meeting people, she loved playing chess, going to the casino, reading books, , and just enjoying life and living it to the fullest.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Terrance Anderson; grandparents, Elias and Iona Ute; aunt, Elise Wesaw; cousin, Rachelle Wesaw.

Survivor’s include parents, Colleen F. & Terry Anderson; nephews, Leonitas Anderson, Drego Anderson; aunts, Phoebe Wilson, Ramona Compton; cousins, Lindsey (Benny) Ute, Sydney Wilson, Randall Wilson III, Daphne Compton, Delwayne Compton Jr., Nathaniel Sorrels; grandmothers, Joyce Posey, Angie Shoyo; numerous nieces and nephews.

