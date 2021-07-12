Gold Rush Days returned with a flourish

After a break of a year due to Covid-19, South Pass City’s Gold Rush Days returned this past weekend to big crowds, good baseball, sweet treats, live music and, of course the hourly anvil blasting.

In the Vintage Base Ball game, played with 1900-era rules and equipment, the Lander team emerged victorious with a 7-1 win over the team wearing Hudson uniforms. South Pass City’s team finished third. Riverton’s team was a no show this year.

At the saloon, sarsparilla was on the drink menu and guests enjoyed games of pool and checkers to the piano music of John Mionczynski. The Pony Express made several rides through town, the Goose Egg Stage gave rides all weekend long, there were excited shouts of Gold at the gold panning in Willow Creek, fun was had at the potato sack races, there was a pack train exhibition and horse riding, to name just a few events.

Meanwhile, down in the valley, the crowds also returned for the Riverton Happy Days Celebration with lots of vendors, lots of food, great crafts for sale, live music and much entertainment. Both events were well attended.