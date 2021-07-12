Breaking News

Fire Weather, Strong T-storm Watch in place for Tuesday

News
Article Updated: July 12, 2021
Comments Off on Fire Weather, Strong T-storm Watch in place for Tuesday
An image capture from the WYDOT webcam at Natrona of the Middle Fork or "MP39" wildfire in 2019. There is a fire weather watch in place for tomorrow in Central and Northern Wyoming. WYDOT image by via National Weather Service - Riverton

A combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, breezy conditions and lightning could bring critical fire weather Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, a disturbance crossing the area may bring strong to possibly severe thunderstorms to portions of Northern Wyoming Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Post navigation

Posted in: