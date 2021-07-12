Adult scholarships available at Central Wyoming College

Central Wyoming College is now accepting applications for the John P. Ellbogen Scholarship. CWC was selected by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation to receive $100,000 to support adult learners with the newly created Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship: All Students Successful. This scholarship is specifically designed to re-engage adults in post-secondary education opportunities for certificates and degrees in career and technical education. There are many programs that the scholarship qualifies for at CWC, including the new Bachelor of Applied Science options.

Vice President of Student Affairs Coralina Daly announced that the new Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship application is “live and ready for eligible students to submit their applications.”

The Ellbogen Opportunity Scholarship is available for Wyoming adults who are 24 years of age or older and want to pursue studies in career or technical programs. The link for the scholarship application is on the CWC website, www.cwc.edu/scholarships.

Qualifications for the scholarships are, adults who are 24 years of age or older who have been a Wyoming residence for three years at the time of applying, have completed and filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the academic year they are applying for, have unmet financial need and are pursuing a career or technical program. Preference will be given to those who have not already earned an associate or higher degree.

Advertisement

We hope this will give opportunities for adults to attend this fall who are ready for college but need a little extra financial boost. Students can qualify for a maximum of $1500/semester for a maximum of two years. It’s a great opportunity for our community to advance ”

Coralina Daly, vice president of student affairs

To learn more about the Ellbogen Opportunity scholarship, visit www.cwc.edu/scholarships

