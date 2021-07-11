Shoshone Tribal Offices tagged, vandalized

At 11pm on Friday July 9, an individual was recorded vandalizing property of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe located at the tribal office/post office in Fort Washakie.



We have contacted local law enforcement as well as the FBI. If you have any information regarding who did this please come forward. We plan to make sure that whoever is responsible is punished to the full extent of the law.

Advertisement

We are disheartened to see that someone felt the need to disrespect not only our tribe but our past leaders and our history.



And if you are one of ours—you should be ashamed of yourself. You are not Eastern Shoshone.



You will be caught and you will be punished.