Whitley Dawn Hill, passed away July 5, 2021. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Sherrie Hill residence, 47 Boulder Flats Spur, Fort Washakie. Evening service will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 5:00 pm to7:00 pm at Rocky Mouintain Hall, Fort Washakie Wake to follow at the Sherrie Hillresidence, 47 Boulder Flats Spur. Burial will be in the Friday Cemetery, Ethete.