The Riverton Fire District responded to a single family blaze Thursday afternoon in the Gardens North Subdivision, just east of the Wyoming Honor Farm. The south half of the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The blaze was quickly knocked down, but the home was gutted.

Additional details on the fire are expected to be released, perhaps later today.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

The roof collapsed over the most intense part of the blaze

Firefighters attacked the fire from a side window

Extinguishing hot spots under the eve and through a window