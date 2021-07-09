Red Flag Warnings Out, even warmer today

A combination of hot temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions will bring critical fire conditions to much of the area through 9 pm and again tomorrow. Today’s highs will be in the 90s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, with the low 80s in Dubois. Peak wind gusts in the low 40 mph range for Riverton and Shoshoni, the mid to high 30 mph range for Jeffrey City, Dubois, Thermopolis and Worland and around 30 mph for Lander. There are red flag warnings throughout the area for today due to low humidities and gusty winds.