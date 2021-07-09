Red Flag Warnings Out, even warmer today

A combination of hot temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions will bring critical fire conditions to much of the area through 9 pm and again tomorrow. Today’s highs will be in the 90s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, with the low 80s in Dubois. Peak wind gusts in the low 40 mph range for Riverton and Shoshoni, the mid to high 30 mph range for Jeffrey City, Dubois, Thermopolis and Worland and around 30 mph for Lander. There are red flag warnings throughout the area for today due to low humidities and gusty winds.
Breaking News
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law During…
Whitley Dawn Hill, passed away July 5, 2021. Traditional Indian Funeral Services will be held Tuesday,…
The Shoshone National Forest has completed its first project utilizing Great American Outdoors Act funds. The…
The Riverton Fire District responded to a single family blaze Thursday afternoon in the Gardens North…
From the Casper Star-Tribune online According to the Casper Star-Tribune on-line, a lawsuit filed in federal…
The Buffs still refuse to come play at Laramie The University of Wyoming and the University…
Paving has begun in downtown Riverton on the westbound lanes of Main Street. Crews from 71…
Construction crews in downtown Lander on Wednesday were working on the Southwest corner of Third and…