Former WCC CFO charged in lawsuit alleging he defrauded a company out of $15 million

According to the Casper Star-Tribune on-line, a lawsuit filed in federal court in late June alleges that Paul McCown, the former chief financial officer at Wyoming Catholic College, defrauded an investment firm out of $15 million.

According to the suit, filed by New York-based advisory firm Ria R Squared, McCown is accused of faking bank statements that falsely said his bank account had more than $750 million.

McCown allegedly used those statements and other falsified documents to leverage a $15 million loan from R Squared. The complaint in the suit also alleges McCown impersonated a real employee at Wyoming Community Bank to communicate with the firm using an email address and phone number not associated with the employee or the bank.

According WCC Vice President of Advancement Joseph Susanka, McCown resigned his position on June 25 after being placed on administrative leave on June 3 when the college learned of the allegations.

“Over the past month, to experience such a profound breach of trust by a leader of our institution, has been both embarrassing and painful for Wyoming Catholic College,” Susanka said. “However, an initial internal review by the College found no additional financial irregularities, and Wyoming Catholic College has neither been sued nor is a defendant to the suit.”

