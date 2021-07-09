Brooks Lake Trail Bridge replaced with Great American Outdoor Funds

The Shoshone National Forest has completed its first project utilizing Great American Outdoors Act funds. The Shoshone National Forest removed an existing bridge, which has been unserviceable for over 15 years, and installed a new bridge on a popular trail near Brooks Lake on the Wind River Ranger District outside Dubois, Wyo.

The bridge is located on the Yellowstone Trail near Brooks Lake; this trail leads to popular spots for fishing, hiking, and horseback riding. Forest Service engineers and hydrologists decided upon a new location for the bridge and restored the stream, which had been adversely impacted by the old bridge.

The old bridge was removed and a new bridge was built at a new location. SNF Photo

New timber and foundation materials, as well as reclaimed road bridge materials, were transported to the site to construct a new bridge, and a skilled team of four Forest Service recreation trail technicians constructed the bridge over the course of six days.

“I am very pleased to see much needed trail work being completed thanks to the funding we have received through the Great American Outdoors Act,” said Shoshone National Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak. “The replacement of this old bridge is a prime example of how we are utilizing Great American Outdoors Act funds to improve public access and expand recreation opportunities while reducing safety concerns on the Shoshone National Forest.”

This project was made possible by collaboration with the Greater Yellowstone Coordinating Committee, Wyoming State Trails, and Brooks Lake Lodge as well as employees from the Shoshone National Forest and funding through the Great American Outdoors Act.

For more information on the Shoshone National Forest, please visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).

