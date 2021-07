Expect temperatures today to be several degrees warmer than yesterday. Mostly sunny conditions today for all but the northern mountains. Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible in the north. Today’s highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s for the Bighorn Basin, Riverton and Shoshoni, in the low-90s for Lander, in the mid to upper 80s for Dubois.

