Verna B. Wilson died in Casper, Wyoming on July 3, 2021. All night Visitation at Family Home, 226 Willow, Ethete, 7pm, July 7, 2021. Funeral At Family Home 10am, July 8, 2021. Graveside Service with Military Honors 11am after funeral. Friday Family Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming.
