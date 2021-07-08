UW’s Coe-Kirkham wins US Amateur Qualifier in Laramie, Trey Massey of Lander is second

University of Wyoming sophomore golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham won the U.S. Amateur Qualifier held at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie, Wyo., on July 6. Coe-Kirkham earned the one qualifying spot out of the Jacoby qualifier. The Sheridan native shot rounds of 67 and 70 for a 36-hole total of 137 (-5) to win by two strokes over Brian Dorfman of Denver,Colo., and Trey Massey of Lander, Wyo., who both finished at 139 (-3). Wyoming Cowboy sophomore Tyler Severin tied for fourth at 141 (-1). There were 25 competitors from the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Wyoming who vied for the lone qualifying spot from the Jacoby qualifier.

The win for Coe-Kirkham earned him his first appearance in a U.S. Amateur. The 2021 U.S. Amateur will be played at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., and Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa., Aug. 9-15. This year’s event will mark the 121st U.S. Amateur. The USGA accepted 7,811 entries into the qualifying round this year, the most since 1999. That original field will be narrowed to 312 after all qualifying tournaments are completed for this year’s U.S. Amateur.

“It feels amazing,” said Coe-Kirkham. “I’ve been trying to qualify for the U.S. Am for several years. It’s the tournament I’ve wanted to play in my entire amateur career. My game is coming along really well this summer, and I’m looking forward for this opportunity to play against the best amateur golfers.”

“We are very proud of Kirby,” said Joe Jensen, UW Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach. “He’s been working really hard, and he’s such a great young man. When you think about the last few weeks Kirby has put together it is pretty amazing. It has been a summer where he has really played well under pressure.

“To have one of our guys win a U.S. Am qualifier is a special accomplishment and is a great representation of the quality of our program. The U.S. Amateur is the best amateur tournament in the world, and for him to punch his ticket is fantastic.”

In the last month, Coe-Kirkham also captured the Wyoming State Amateur title. He was the low amateur at the Laramie Open, and also finished eighth overall against a strong field of professional and amateur golfers.

The format for this year’s U.S. Amateur will be two 18-hole rounds of stroke play on Aug. 9 and 10, with the top 64 golfers advancing to match play. The match play rounds will begin on Aug. 11 and run through Aug. 15. The championship match will be a 36-hole match between the final two participants.

Wyoming Cowboys at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier in Laramie, Wyo., July 6, 2021

1st Kirby Coe-Kirkham 67-70=137 (-5)

T4th Tyler Severin 71-70=141 (-1)

T10th Jared Edeen 74-72=146 (+4)

16th Jaren Calkins 73-77=150 (+8)