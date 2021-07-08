UW Volleyball’s Fall Schedule Released; Two home tourneys set

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team has announced its 2021 schedule, which will feature a pair of home tournaments and nine Mountain West contests in Laramie, as Head Coach Chad Callihan enters his ninth season at the helm of the Brown and Gold.

Fans will get their first chance to see the 2021 Cowgirl squad August 21 at a time to be determined, in the Brown and Gold Scrimmage. UW opens the regular season at home with the UniWyo Invite as the Cowgirls welcome Belmont and Siena Aug. 27 for noon and 6:30 p.m., matches, respectively, before closing the invite with a 2 p.m., contest Aug. 28 against Saint Mary’s.

The second weekend features a trip to Charleston Southern September 3 and 4 for matches against Jacksonville State, host-Charleston Southern (Sept. 3) and The Citadel (Sept. 4). Following the trip out East, the Cowgirls return home to host the Rumble in the Rockies Sept. 9-11. UW welcomes spring 2021 NCAA Tournament participant Missouri to town Sept. 9 for a 6:30 p.m., match. Sept. 10, Northwestern will be the opponent at 7 p.m., before the Cowgirls close the tournament at 1 p.m., Sept. 11 against UC Santa Barbara.

The Cowgirls close their non-conference slate with a trip to the Wichita State Tournament Sept. 17-18 as UW will face a pair of NCAA Tournament participants last season, in Creighton and South Dakota, as well as the host-Shockers.

Wyoming begins its 18-match conference schedule with a pair of home matches the first week of league play as the Cowgirls host Utah State (Sept. 23) and Boise State (Sept. 25). Following the conference-opening weekend, the Cowgirls will have four consecutive matches on the road, traveling to Border Rival Colorado State (Sept. 28) before opening the month of October with a match at Fresno State on the 3rd

. UW closes its road trip at San Jose State (Oct. 7) and Nevada (Oct. 9).

UW returns home Oct. 14 and 16 with matches against Air Force and New Mexico, respectively before traveling to face defending Mountain West Champion UNLV Oct. 21. The Cowgirls then return home for a match Oct. 23 against San Diego State. The following week (Oct. 28 and 30) the Cowgirls will travel to UNM and AFA, respectively.

The month of November opens with four consecutive home matches for the Cowgirls, as they host San Jose State (Nov. 4), Nevada (Nov. 6), Border Rival CSU (Nov. 9) and Fresno State (Nov.11), before closing the regular season with trips to Boise State, Nov. 18 and Utah State, Nov. 20.

The Cowgirls are coming off an 8-6 mark in the Covid-19 shortened spring 2021 season. Middle blocker Jackie McBride was named to the All-Mountain West Team for the fourth time in her illustrious career last season. McBride, along with fellow senior Faith Waitsman, both return for their extra season of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wyoming welcomes back 12 returners from last season’s team, as well as five newcomers to the 2021 squad.

Tickets for the 2021 season go on sale July 1. Fans can get their tickets online,